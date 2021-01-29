Iran, Turkey ink a draft of 1mn ton of freight agreement

Accordingly, representatives of Iranian and Turkish Railway companies convened on Jan. 12-13, 2021, based on which, draft of an agreement was signed and sealed between the two countries to start a new edition in bilateral rail transport sector, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure announced in a statement.

"Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in 2020, Turkey and Iran managed to transport 564,000 tons of cargo by launching three trains per day, the statement is read.

The launch of twice the capacity of 50 wagons through Lake Van has played an effective role in increasing the volume of transportation.

All the necessary measures have been taken to increase the volume of transport between Turkey and Iran to one million tons in 2021, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure emphasized.

MA/5133727