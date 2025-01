The Iranian film "Segdast", written and produced by Afsoun Shekari and directed by Taghi Aliabadi has been accepted to be screened at the 12th FILUMS - International Film Festival in Pakistan.

The film, which is a social drama will be screened in Lahore, Pakistan on January 12, 2025.

The actors of this film are Ronak Pouriyadgar, Taghi Aliabadi, Kambiz Amini, Alireza Mehran and Saman Darabi.

Solmaz Etemad is in charge of the international display of the film.

