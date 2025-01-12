Explosion reported in Ayta ash-Shaab in S Lebanon

The explosion was carried out by the Zionist regime’s forces and it has not yet been announced whether it was carried out using explosives or an airstrike.

The town is among the areas that Israeli forces withdrew it yesterday, Lebanese-based Al-Akhbar newspaper announced.

Arab media outlets on Saturday reported five new cases of violation by the Israeli regime in the cities of Bint Jbeil and Tyre, both located in southern Lebanon.

They said an Israeli drone fired two guided missiles at a vehicle in Bint Jbeil.

Powerful explosions were also heard in Ayta ash-Shaab village near Bint Jbeil, after the Israeli army bombarded houses in the village.

A bulldozer destroyed areas around the positions of the Lebanese army in the city of Tyre.

MNA