India to host Iran's 'That Night's Train', 'Mordeh Khor'

The films That Night's Train directed by Hamid Reza Ghotbi and Mordeh Khor directed by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi are scheduled to be screened in the non-competitive section of world cinema at the Chennai International Film Festival in India.

The 18th edition of the Chennai International Film Festival of India will be held from February 18 to 25, 2021 in Chennai, India.

Mordeh Khor was previously accepted in the competition section of the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival in India.

RHM/5123212