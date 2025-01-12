Yemen attacks US aircraft carrier with missiles, drones

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a top-tier military operation in the Red Sea as part of their support for Gaza and its Resistance and in response to the Israeli-US-UK aggression against Yemen.

A joint operation by the missile and drone forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea using a number of drones and missiles, Al Mayadeen reported.

The engagement lasted approximately nine hours and achieved its objectives successfully, forcing the aircraft carrier to flee to the Red Sea's far north, leaving the designated area of operations, a statement issued by the Yemeni Military Media announced.

This marks the fifth targeting of the aircraft carrier since its deployment in the Red Sea.

Announcing the operation, Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree stressed that the Yemeni armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any escalation of attacks by the US or the Israeli regime.

Yemen is committed to its obligations towards the oppressed Palestinian nation and continues to fulfill its duties in this field, he stressed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/