Iran, Saudi Arabia to improve cultural ties

Salehi made the remarks while answering the questions put forward by the journalists in a press conference on Sunday.

With the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, more promising horizons can be seen, he said.

He further noted that Saudi Arabia in the new period is open to expanding relations in various fields.

"Favorable relations have also been established with Egypt, which of course is political for now, and the prospects of Iran-Egypt relations will move in the right direction step by step," he added.

MP/