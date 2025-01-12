US medical staff rally in support of people in Gaza

Hundreds of medical and healthcare staff, activists, and Palestine supporters once again took to the streets in various US cities to defend the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza and condemn the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime’s forces against Palestinians.

Protesters demanded the immediate release of all Palestinian healthcare workers who are being held captive in the prisons of the criminal Zionist regime.

Hundreds of people took part in a demonstration on the streets of Washington to urge the administration of US President Joe Biden to take immediate action and pressure Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to release doctors and medical staff detained in the Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime of Israel has arrested dozens of doctors and medical staff in the Gaza Strip.

