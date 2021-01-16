Hitting vessels by ballistic missiles among Iran's strategies

He made the remarks in the final stage of Payambar-e Azam 15 on Saturday.

"One of our most important goals in defense policies and strategies is to be able to hit enemy weaponry, including aircraft carriers and warships, using long-range ballistic missiles," he said.

"It is common to hit moving targets in the sea by low-speed cruise missiles," the commander noted, "But using long-ranged missiles is a great defense achievement for us because we can hit the moving targets in the ocean from the heart of our land."

The final stage of IRGC's war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) was held on Saturday with strategic operations of long-range ballistic missiles against hypothetically enemy ships and destroying targets.

This stage was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and a group of high-ranking military commanders.

HJ/5123294