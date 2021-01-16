IRGC destroys naval targets from 1800 km distance (+VIDEO)

The final stage of IRGC's war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) carried out on Saturday with strategic operations of long-range ballistic missiles against hypothetically enemy ships and destroying targets.

This stage was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and a group of high-ranking military commanders.

After the position of the hypothetical enemy ships was discovered by the IRGC Aerospace Force information systems, long-range ballistic missiles of various classes successfully hit and destroyed targets in the North Indian Ocean from a distance of 1800 km.

The first stage of war game of Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15) was held in the area of Central Desert of Iran on Friday with the implementation of a combined missile and UAV operation of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

In the first stage of the IRGC drill entitled Payambar-e Azam 15 (The Great Prophet 15), after the attack of IRGC's sophisticated bomber drones from all directions on the missile shield of the hypothetical enemy and the complete destruction of targets, a large number of new generation of IRGC ballistic missiles in Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful classes were fired to the predetermined targets and inflicted deadly strikes on the hypothetical enemy base.

