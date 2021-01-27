'Bandar-Band' to be screened at DC Festival of Films

Directed by Manijeh Hekmat, the Iranian film Bandar Band will be screened at the 25th annual Festival of Films from Iran in the United States.

The festival is being held online from January 22 to February 7, 2021, in collaboration with the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art, and the Boston Department of Time and Space.

Manijeh Hekmat’s latest film was shot during the flooding that devastated Iran’s Khuzestan Province in 2019. Three young musicians—a husband, his very pregnant wife, and their friend—travel in a van through this surreal, watery landscape, trying to make it to a battle of the bands in Tehran.

The film has also participated in other cinematic events such as Toronto, Zurich, Mill Valley, Bosphorus, Hainan, Films From the South, and Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

