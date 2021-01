According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake struck at 1:01 am local time (GMT+3:30) at a depth of 19 kilometers with the epicenter in Bandar Kong County in Bandar Lengeh district.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran Red Crescent Society’s personnel have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas to assess the situation.

