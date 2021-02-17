Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake struck at 22:05 local time (GMT+3:30) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was located 10 kilometers east of Sisakht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmadsouthern province, and 19 kilometers west of Komeh in Isfahan province at 30.89 degrees latitude (north) and 51.57 degrees longitude (east).

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran Red Crescent Society’s personnel have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas to assess the situation.

