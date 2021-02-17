  1. Iran
Feb 17, 2021, 10:34 PM

Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran

Magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolts central Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) - A magnitude-5.6 earthquake shook the provinces of Isfahan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmadsouthern, central Iran, on Wednesday.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake struck at 22:05 local time (GMT+3:30) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of the quake was located 10 kilometers east of Sisakht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmadsouthern province, and 19 kilometers west of Komeh in Isfahan province at 30.89 degrees latitude (north) and 51.57 degrees longitude (east). 

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Iran Red Crescent Society’s personnel have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas to assess the situation.

MR/5149972

News Code 170109

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News