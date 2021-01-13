Two Iranian nationals arrested on sanctions violation charges

US Department of Justice on Wed. announced that two Iranian nationals living in Canada named “Amin Yousefi Jan” and “Arash Yousefi Jam” were arrested on the charges of exporting products to Iran in violation of sanctions regime imposed against Iran, Global News reported.

Amin Yousefi Jam was arrested on Canada’s Ontario while Arash Yousefi Jam was nabbed on Dec. 23, 2020.

Another person named “Abdullah Momeni” who is supposed to live in Iran has also been charged in this regard.

The US Department of Justice says that these individuals cooperated with Iran between 2015 and 2017 for transferring products from US to Iran.

Reports claims that they were transporting electronic components to Iran through the United Arab Emirates by providing incorrect information about the destination of these components.

MA/PR