Iraqi president, sanctioned PMU head discuss security issues

The meeting came two days after the United States regime imposed sanctions on al-Fayyadh, who is also a former Iraqi national security advisor and is active in the fight against the US-backed Takfiri terrorists in Iraq.

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidential office, during a meeting, Salih and Fayyadh discussed the latest security developments in the country and stressed the need to strengthen the sovereignty of the government and security organizations in order to achieve security and stability.

They also stressed respect for Iraq's sovereignty and the rejection of any interference in the country's internal affairs, the statement said.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday it had blacklisted 64-year-old Fayyadh, accusing him of being responsible for a crackdown by security forces on anti-government demonstrations that gripped the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and later swept through several other cities in late 2019.

Washington's move was met with widespread condemnation of Iraqi political figures and officials, and on Saturday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement criticizing the US' decision calling it unacceptable.

