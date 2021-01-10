A civilian killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Ahmad Khan Sirat Spokesman for Ghazni Police Command in Afghanistan said on Sunday that a car bomb was exploded in a shopping mall this evening, Anadolu reported.

Following the explosion, one civilian was killed and two others were injured in the blast, he added.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It should be noted that after the US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting against terrorism, statistics clearly show that level of violence, terrorist attacks and insecurity in this country has been constantly increasing.

