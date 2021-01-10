  1. Iran
Declining trend of COVID-19 deaths continuing in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing.

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 5,968 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 1,286,406.

She added that the total death toll from the viral infection has reached 56,171 with 71 new deaths.

Lari noted that 4,664 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, adding that 8.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infections so far.

She also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 1,074,887.

According to the latest data on Sunday, the virus has so far infected at least 90,160,809 people across the globe with the death toll at 1,936,388.

