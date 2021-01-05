Iran must be safe haven for investors

"No investor operating legally in the country must feel economic, social, and political insecurity," Hassan Rouhani said.

Noting that the growth of investment in any country is one of the most important components of the development and prosperity of its economy, the Iranian President said "Via offering investment incentives and attracting foreign investors, Iran can reach sustainable development and economic strength."

The President called the security and mutual trust of the government and the private sector a major and fundamental element in attracting investments.

He said the enemy's goal of imposing sanctions has been averting investment in infrastructure development as well as the country's progress.

Rouhani added that his administration has always tried to attract investors by eliminating bureaucracy and reforming cumbersome regulations.

He said that the share of investments in Iran's economy should be improved by providing direct and indirect economic incentives and approving transparent laws in the licensing process.

The President added that his administration has supported manufacturing domestic and foreign investors and has provided incentives for investors to ensure the security and profitability of their assets.

