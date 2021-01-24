Yerevan mulls over boosting mutual trade with Tehran

Vahan Kerobyan, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia met and held talks with Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaei.

“This is my first visit to Iran as a minister, and this trip was not accidental, because I am aware of the vast and great potentials of this country, therefore, we must work to deepen and develop the economic relations between the two countries”, said the Armenian minister in the sidelines of this meeting.

He went on to say, “Given that I have been active in the field of business and commerce for many years, I traveled to Iran not only to promote mutual trade but also to implement one of the goals, which is to create joint products.”

“We have to take a lot of executive steps so as to export and sell the products of the two countries to a third country. We also intend to export not only to Eurasia but also to other countries”, he explained.

According to him, therefore, Iranian producers can complete part of their production in Armenia.

He also said that during a conversation with the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, it was decided to increase the volume of trade between Iran and Armenia to $1billion in the next six months.

