Iran releases seized South Korean ship: Khatibzadeh

Confirming the release of seized South Korean oil tanker, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that following the completion of the investigation into the violation of the Korean ship and at the request of the owner and the Korean government for the release, the prosecutor ordered the release of the ship.

The prosecutor ordered the ship's release because the captain and the ship did not have a bad record in the field of violating rules in the region, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country with long coastlines in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, emphasizes the full observance of maritime regulations, including regulations on environmental protection, and monitors and follows up any violations in this regard, Khatibzadeh noted.

Seoul's foreign ministry also confirmed Friday that Iran released the South Korean oil tanker and its captain, Yonhap reported.

The ship, with its captain and 12 other crew members aboard, left the port near Bandar Abbas on the southern coast, at around 6 a.m. (Iran time), the ministry said. The crew members had been released earlier but have remained on the ship for maintenance purposes.

The ministry said the captain and the crew members remain safe and sound.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized the Hankuk Chemi and its 20 crew members in its waters on Jan. 4 due to the violation of environmental rules.

