Japan expresses concern over Iran moves on uranium enrichment

“The government has strong concerns about this move, which is a breach of a nuclear agreement,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, Reuters reported.

In a brief talk with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Ali Rabiei pointed to Iran’s counteractive plan to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, saying that the gas injection process into centrifuges started “hours ago” following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent order on the implementation of the plan.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) has reacted to Iran's decision to increase its uranium enrichment level, which was recently reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

According to Sputnik, the European Union has claimed that Iran's move is a significant deviation from the nuclear deal.

This is while Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna noted that Iran’s nuclear program is fully transparent and verifiable.

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “We aren’t enthusiastic about further deviation of Tehran from its commitments under #JCPOA. But there is nothing to overdramatise. The nuclear programme remains fully transparent and verifiable. We should focus on means to restore comprehensive implementation of the nuclear deal.”

