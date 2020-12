The Iranian film won the best screenplay award. It has been written by Mehran Ranjbar.

'Shahin' is about the life of a policeman and his wife.

The cast includes Gelareh Abbasi, Alireza Kamali-Nejad, Mehran Ranjbar, Bahar Nouhian, Ehsan Amani and Farzin Mohaddes.

LIFFT India is a global touring festival of literature, illusion, information, film, frame, television and theater awards.

The festival was held in the Indian city of Lonavla on December 25.

