Iranian 'Gabriel' to vie at Beirut Shorts Intl. Film fest

Directed by Youssef Kargar, the Iranian short film "Gabriel" entered the international competition section of Beirut Shorts International Film Festival in Lebanon.

The 14th edition of the festival will take place between January 14th and 17th in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"Gabriel" depicts the story of a father who has to make a decision between love and faith and conscience in difficult circumstances.

The short film also took part in the 24th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival in the US.

‘Gabriel’ was shown in the 2020 Ivy Film Festival in the US too.

The festival aims to introduce young filmmakers via screening their films, promoting their talents and artistic excellence, and creating equal opportunities for Lebanese and foreign participants with a broad spirit that embraces all cultures regardless of race, gender, skin color, and religion.



RHM/5110615