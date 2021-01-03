  1. Politics
Jan 3, 2021, 10:09 PM

Explosion rocks gas depot in Lebanese-Syrian border

Explosion rocks gas depot in Lebanese-Syrian border

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – An explosion rocked a gas depot near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Sunday evening in the village of al-Qasr, local media reported.

The Lebanese Red Cross said the warehouse belonged to smugglers.

While some sources report seven dead and one missing during the incident, so far Lebanese official sources have not commented on the incident.

MA/5113249

News Code 168032

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News