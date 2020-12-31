US failed miserably in reviving sanctions: Iran UN envoy

Speaking in a meeting of the United Nation on Thu., Es'hagh Al Habib called the US move to increase maximum pressures on Iran ‘a political move’ and said, “US anti-Iran move in implementing snapback mechanism was rejected by 13 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).”

He termed JCPOA as an achievement of multilateral diplomacy in the face of long-standing fake crisis against Islamic Republic of Iran and reiterated that UNSC Resolution 2231 was adopted unanimously and approved Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to this resolution, all mechanisms of previous sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council sanctions Iran were lifted, he added.

Al-e Habib recalled Washington that only JCPOA members have reserved this right to use mechanisms.

He stressed that US action has no legal basis, adding, "Is the General Assembly allowed to provide funding for what the UN Security Council has opposed it?"

The remarks came as Washington had proposed to fund a committee on reviving UN sanctions against Iran, claiming that with the activation of the snapback mechanism by the Trump administration, all the international sanctions against Iran should resume.

The UN rejected the US bid to register yet another defeat for the outgoing Trump administration against Iran.

