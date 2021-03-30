Iraq hopes to import more gas from Iran: official

According to RT Arabic, Ahmad al-Abadi, the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, expressed hope that the Iranian authorities would supply the gas needed by Iraqi power plants in accordance with the agreement reached with Iraq, so that Iraq could meet internal demands for electricity it needs during the summer.

Regarding Iran's electricity and gas exports to Iraq, al-Abadi said that Iran's gas exports to Iraq used to be 50 million cubic feet per day, but now that figure has declined to 22 million cubic feet, due to Iran's refusal due to Iraq debt bills under the US sanctions.

