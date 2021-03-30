  1. Economy
Mar 31, 2021, 1:18 AM

Iraq hopes to import more gas from Iran: official

Iraq hopes to import more gas from Iran: official

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity expressed hope that the Iranian authorities would supply the gas needed by Iraqi power plants in accordance with a previously signed agreement.

According to RT Arabic, Ahmad al-Abadi, the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, expressed hope that the Iranian authorities would supply the gas needed by Iraqi power plants in accordance with the agreement reached with Iraq, so that Iraq could meet internal demands for electricity it needs during the summer.

Regarding Iran's electricity and gas exports to Iraq, al-Abadi said that Iran's gas exports to Iraq used to be 50 million cubic feet per day, but now that figure has declined to 22 million cubic feet, due to Iran's refusal due to Iraq debt bills under the US sanctions.

KI/5178179

News Code 171521
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News