6 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago: report

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive about 9:15 p.m. on the kitchen floor of a residence in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago Suntimes reported.

A man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. Officers responded to gunfire about 6 a.m. and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.

Two hours prior, a 57-year-old Westchester man was shot to death while driving on the Lower West Side. He was headed south in the 2300 block of South Wood Street about 4 a.m. when someone in a gold-colored SUV opened fire, police.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was walking about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 112th Street when someone in a passing white SUV opened fire, police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

