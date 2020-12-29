Four Iranians among nominees for best footballer in Asia 2020

The Australian Fox Sports Network in its Twitter account announced the nominees for the best footballer of the year in Asia.

"With 2020 coming to a close, it's time once again to crown the Best Footballer in Asia! Despite an interrupted year, plenty of the best players in the continent still managed to shine - but who do YOU think deserves the accolade?," it wrote.

According to the published list, 24 players have been selected as nominees, including four Iranian football players.

Japan leads with five representatives in this list and Iran and South Korea are next each with four representatives.

Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave & Porto), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis), Shoja' Khalilzadeh (Persepolis & Al Rayaan), and Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St. Petersburg) are the four Iranian footballers on this list.

The report comes as the AFC has reportedly canceled this year's best player awards due to concerns over COVID-19.

ZZ/IRN84166203