AFC includes Faghani, Azmoun in Men Team of Year 2020

Azmoun capped another brilliant season for Zenit St Petersburg by finishing as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer in July.

He scored 17 goals for the Russian giants.

Faghani, the 42-year-old referee, who whistles in the A-League, has been also named as the best referee in the AFC team.

AFC MEN TEAM OF THE YEAR 2020

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan (Australia/ Brighton)

Defenders: Mohamed Al Burayk (Saudi Arabia / Al Hilal), Takeniro Tomiyasu (Japan/FC Bologna), Maya Yoshida (Japan/Sampdoria), Theerathon Bunmathan (Thailand/Yokohama)

Midfielders: Wu Lei (China/RCD Espaniyol), Takumi Minamino (Japan/FC Liverpool), Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia/Al Hilal)

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Zenit St. Petersburg), Son Heung-min (South Korea/ Tottenham), Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Sadd)

Coach of the Year: Razvan Lucescu (Romania/Al Hilal)

The referee of the Year: Alireza Faghani (Iran)

MNA