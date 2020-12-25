6,021 infections, 132 deaths in 24h

  1. Iran
Dec 25, 2020, 2:30 PM

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,021 COVID-19 infections and 132 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing.

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that 6,021 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 1,189,203.

She added that the total death toll from the viral infection has reached 54,440 with 132 new deaths.

Lari said 5,345 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.

She also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 933,736.

According to the latest data on Friday, the virus has so far infected at least 79,827,008 people across the globe with the death toll approaching 1.8 million.

