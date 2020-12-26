Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 26

Aftab:

Studying the fate of Peace Pipeline amid Moscow-Islamabad coop.; Did Pakistan, Russia ditch Iran?

Ebtekar:

Zarif warns Trump: ‘Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home’

CBI Chief Hemmati explains: how problem of acquiring COVID vaccine was solved?

Ettela’at:

Trump responsible for any adventurism on his way out: Zarif

Iran:

Rouhani terms 20-fold increase in petchem products output a ‘great honor’

150 Democrat lawmakers support Biden’s return to JCPOA

Johmhuri Eslami:

Five petchem products inaugurated in W Iran

Zanganeh says petchem industry revenue will hit $25 billion in next year

Baku proposes to mediate between Turkey, Israeli regime

New round of anti-racist protests following murder of another black man in America

Kayhan:

US convoys come under attack in four Iraqi provinces

More than 100 pilgrims from Azerbaijan paid tribute to Gen. Soleimani

Data of a big Israeli cyber company stolen in a cyberattack

Wall Street Journal: One cannot wage war against Iran with B-52

