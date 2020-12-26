Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 26

Aftab:
Studying the fate of Peace Pipeline amid Moscow-Islamabad coop.; Did Pakistan, Russia ditch Iran?
Ebtekar:
Zarif warns Trump: ‘Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home’
CBI Chief Hemmati explains: how problem of acquiring COVID vaccine was solved?
Ettela’at:
Trump responsible for any adventurism on his way out: Zarif
Iran:
Rouhani terms 20-fold increase in petchem products output a ‘great honor’
150 Democrat lawmakers support Biden’s return to JCPOA
Johmhuri Eslami:
Five petchem products inaugurated in W Iran
Zanganeh says petchem industry revenue will hit $25 billion in next year
Baku proposes to mediate between Turkey, Israeli regime
New round of anti-racist protests following murder of another black man in America
Kayhan:
US convoys come under attack in four Iraqi provinces
More than 100 pilgrims from Azerbaijan paid tribute to Gen. Soleimani
Data of a big Israeli cyber company stolen in a cyberattack
Wall Street Journal: One cannot wage war against Iran with B-52
MAH
