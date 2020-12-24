Era of economic war against Iran coming to an end: Rouhani

Making the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of major projects of the Iranian ministry of oil, Hassan Rouhani said, "The projects that are being inaugurated today proves the national power of the country that is emerging, and we are witnessing that the whole country has turned into a huge workshop of self-confidence under the economic sanctions."

Referring to the US anti-Iranian economic war, he added, "If this war lasts for 30 years, our people will still stand, although I believe that this war is reaching its end and the one who ignited war is passing the last weeks of his political life."

"The Iranian nation will live forever and be proud as it has been proud throughout history," he underlined.

Rouhani continued, "The enemy wanted to reduce our foreign exchange earnings by restricting the oil sector."

"As the Leader said, the first thing to do in sanctions is for us to eliminate their effect, and the second thing is to lift the sanctions," he added.

The Iranian President called the sanctions a joint product of Zionism, regional allies, and American extremists, saying, "We must defuse the conspiracy of the enemies and we must not let their cruel plan against our nation continue."

He vowed the government's continued effort to improve the living conditions of the Iranian people in the near future.

