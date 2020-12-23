15 popular films of "Cinéma Vérité" to display in closing day

According to the statistics of viewers, 15 most popular documentaries, which will be displayed again, are as follows:

1- Dance a Little with Me

-Persian Eyes2

3-ISATIS

4-Blue Truck

5-House

6-Cinema Rex

7-Inhabitants of the Upper Floor of Lalehzar

8-Crystal Times

9-Return

10-On the Shores of the Caspian

11-Khanjan

12-Eighteen Thousand Feet

13-Snow

14- Coup 53

15-Gando

16-Sweet Wound

17-Bawa

18-Rashow

19-I Will Not Alone

20-Houbara

21-Ayaqchi

22-Taher

23-Unfinished Road

24-Asqar Qandchi

25-Chamoun and Anahid

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec. 15.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, were also held on the sidelines of the international event.

MA/PR