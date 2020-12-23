15 popular films of "Cinéma Vérité" to display in closing day

According to the statistics of viewers, 15 most popular documentaries, which will be displayed again, are as follows:
1- Dance a Little with Me
-Persian Eyes2
3-ISATIS
4-Blue Truck
5-House
6-Cinema Rex
7-Inhabitants of the Upper Floor of Lalehzar
8-Crystal Times
9-Return
10-On the Shores of the Caspian
11-Khanjan
12-Eighteen Thousand Feet
13-Snow
14- Coup 53
15-Gando
16-Sweet Wound
17-Bawa
18-Rashow
19-I Will Not Alone
20-Houbara
21-Ayaqchi
22-Taher
23-Unfinished Road
24-Asqar Qandchi
25-Chamoun and Anahid
The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec. 15.
The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.
In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, were also held on the sidelines of the international event.
MA/PR
Your Comment