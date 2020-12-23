Virtual Cinema Verite, window to a new world: Hamidi-Moqaddam

Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the international festival underway in Iran.

"New era with completely different conditions," this is what the pandemic has created for today's world after it claimed the lives of our beloved ones and expanded darkness and silence across the globe; meanwhile, documentarians bravely made their stories and registered the events happening these days, the secretary stated.

Below is the main part of the Secretary's speech to the closing ceremony:

In today's conditions that the pandemic has postponed many world events, holding Cinema Verite did pass a different path because it believed that "Silence is not a treatment."

Like previous years, the Cinema Verite festival continued its way to share experiences and make development.

Holding the international festival virtually was a vigilant method that turned the challenges into opportunities.

This year's festival gave access to all to watch the documentaries, a fair opportunity for spectators.

Cinema Verite was expanded as if it were from all parts of Iran.

The 14th festival was different from the previous ones, Hamidi Moqqadam said while he appreciated all who was in charge of holding the international event.

At the end of his speech, the secretary wished for a future far from illness.

