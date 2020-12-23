Iranian poet nominated for 2021 PEN America Literary Award

Yesterday, the PEN America jury announced the Longlists for its 2021 Literary Awards.

In this list, Iranian poet Garous Abdolmalekian was nominated for the award for his poem Lean Against This Later Hour in the translated poetry section.

Shokoofeh Azar, an Iranian writer was also nominated for the award for her story The Enlightenment Of The Greengage Tree in the translated story section.

The names of the final nominees for the American Pen Award will be announced in February 2021.

The shortlist for the Pen America award includes every literary type such as fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and biographies to articles, scholarly works, and translations.

RHM/IRN84158820