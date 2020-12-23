Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 23

Mardom Salari
Europe wants US to return to JCPOA without preconditions: Guardian
Govt. spox says hopeful about Expediency Councils’ FATF review
Kayhan
2020, the deadliest year in US
British people’s panic buying after new coronavirus strain report
Khorasan
Europeans retreating from stance on conditional JCPOA revival
Jomhoori Eslami
Traffic restrictions to continue till end of pandemic
London turns into new Wuhan
EU rep.: US not a JCPOA participant, can’t return sanctions on Iran
Iran
Rabiei says sanctions, FATF hampering vaccine purchase
Etela’at
20 former US officials warn about enlisting Ansarullah as terrorist group
Europe retreating from stance on conditional JCPOA revival
MR
