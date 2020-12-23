  1. Politics
Dec 23, 2020, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 23

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, December 23.

Mardom Salari

Europe wants US to return to JCPOA without preconditions: Guardian

Govt. spox says hopeful about Expediency Councils’ FATF review

Kayhan

2020, the deadliest year in US

British people’s panic buying after new coronavirus strain report

Khorasan

Europeans retreating from stance on conditional JCPOA revival

Jomhoori Eslami

Traffic restrictions to continue till end of pandemic

London turns into new Wuhan

EU rep.: US not a JCPOA participant, can’t return sanctions on Iran

Iran

Rabiei says sanctions, FATF hampering vaccine purchase

Etela’at

20 former US officials warn about enlisting Ansarullah as terrorist group

Europe retreating from stance on conditional JCPOA revival

