AFC Gen. Sec. felicitates Perspolis

John wrote: "Congratulations to your club for successfully participating in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League in Doha, Qatar."

"I take this opportunity to congratulate Persepolis of Iran and Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea for their success and for being recognized as two high-ranking clubs in the 2020 AFC Champions League."

"I thank you for your support, commitment and professionalism despite the unprecedented challenges," he added.

"The success of the final match was the result of a joint effort of the federations and the clubs," he wrote.

On December 19, at the 2020 AFC Champions League final, the Persepolis football team of Iran lost to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai 2-1.

The match was held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Ulsan Hyundai was crowned winner, lifting the trophy for the second time in their history (their first was in 2012).

This was Persepolis’s second finals during the history of the AFC Champions League. In 2018, the Reds were defeated by Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

