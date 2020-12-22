Presence of all Afghan groups best guarantee of lasting peace

He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting National Security Advisor to the Afghan President Hamdullah Mohib on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Zarif considered the support of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the need for the US to withdraw from Afghanistan, he added, "We consider a comprehensive political solution with the presence of all Afghan groups as the best guarantee of lasting peace in this country."

Emphasizing the need to deepen consultations between the two friendly and neighboring countries at bilateral, regional and international levels, he expressed satisfaction with the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, considering it a ground for expanding cooperation between the two countries and faster communication with the eastern regions.

"It is necessary to optimize the Dogharoon crossing in order to increase border cooperation," Iranian FM highlighted.

Presenting a report on the progress of Afghanistan Peace Talks, Hamdullah Mohib, for his part, appreciated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the government and people of Afghanistan.

He also stressed the need to expand political, economic, cultural and security cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, Mohib expressed hope that regional cooperation with such projects would be strengthened.

Cooperation in the political, economic and security fields, holding a joint commission of the two countries and pursuing other ongoing projects, and especially more cooperation in the field of water, were other topics of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor to the Afghan President.

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to meet and hold talks with high political and security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier, he met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting, Shamkhani stressed Iran's strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

