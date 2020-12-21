  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2020, 7:45 PM

Bomb blasts on way of intl. coalition logistic convoy in Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Some Iraqi news sources reported on Monday that a bomb exploded on the way of an international coalition logistics convoy in Iraq’s Babil Governorate.

A bomb exploded this evening during the passage of an international coalition logistics convoy in Babil Governorate, Iraqi Shafaq News quoted an Iraqi security source as saying.

The blast did not cause any casualties or damage, he said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack and Iraqi officials and coalition have not yet commented.

Yesterday, some Iraqi news sources reported that a bomb had exploded on the way of an international coalition logistics convoy in this country.

Some news sources and telegram channels have reported in the past few days that international coalition's logistics convoys have been targeted.

