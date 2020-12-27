US military convoy attacked in Babil Governorate

This is the second attack on the US logistics convoy in the Babil international road.

Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the attack.

On December 21, some Iraqi news sources reported on Monday that a bomb exploded on the way of an international coalition logistics convoy in Iraq’s Babil Governorate.

The blast did not cause any casualties or damage.

On December 10, the Qasim Al-Jabarin faction claimed responsibility for the explosions that targeted the international coalition supplies in Samawah and south of Baghdad.

MNA/5106126