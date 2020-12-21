Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 21

Aftab:
Energy expert on Zanganeh’s visit to Moscow: Oil Ministry aims to export 4.5m bpd
Ebtekar:
Parliament nods for presence of military officials in Presidential election
Ettela’at:
Gallup: US hegemony declining
225 MPs condemn anti-Iranian resolution of EU
Javan:
The uproar of ‘martial law’ in US
Here comes the English coronavirus
Jomhuri Eslami:
Yemen siege claiming lives of 100,000 children every year
Shargh:
MPs welcome military candidates for the presidency
Mohammad Sadr: Zarif can certainly be one of the candidates
Kayhan:
Zionist daily: Biden coordinated with Israel regarding JCPOA
