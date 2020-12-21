  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2020, 9:22 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 21

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, December 21.

Aftab:

Energy expert on Zanganeh’s visit to Moscow: Oil Ministry aims to export 4.5m bpd

Ebtekar:

Parliament nods for presence of military officials in Presidential election

Ettela’at:

Gallup: US hegemony declining

225 MPs condemn anti-Iranian resolution of EU

Javan:

The uproar of ‘martial law’ in US

Here comes the English coronavirus

Jomhuri Eslami:

Yemen siege claiming lives of 100,000 children every year

Shargh:

MPs welcome military candidates for the presidency

Mohammad Sadr: Zarif can certainly be one of the candidates

Kayhan:

Zionist daily: Biden coordinated with Israel regarding JCPOA

