Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 21

Aftab:

Energy expert on Zanganeh’s visit to Moscow: Oil Ministry aims to export 4.5m bpd

Ebtekar:

Parliament nods for presence of military officials in Presidential election

Ettela’at:

Gallup: US hegemony declining

225 MPs condemn anti-Iranian resolution of EU

Javan:

The uproar of ‘martial law’ in US

Here comes the English coronavirus

Jomhuri Eslami:

Yemen siege claiming lives of 100,000 children every year

Shargh:

MPs welcome military candidates for the presidency

Mohammad Sadr: Zarif can certainly be one of the candidates

Kayhan:

Zionist daily: Biden coordinated with Israel regarding JCPOA

MAH