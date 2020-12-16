'US impeding imports of Covid-19 vaccine to Iran'

Explaining the details of financing the imports of the Coronavirus vaccine to Iran, the CBI Gov. Abdolnaser Hemmati said the US can revoke its permit to buy the vaccine at any moment it desires.

Iran oil production grows in November

According to the latest data released by OPEC, Iran's monthly oil production witnessed an increase in November 2020.

JCPOA talks to go ahead as planned: EU diplomat

Despite the recent atmosphere created by four European countries against Iran, an EU foreign service spokesman said that the JCPOA talks, covering implementation details, will go ahead as planned.

Tehran confers on sports coop. with Baghdad, Doha

The President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with his Iraqi and Qatari counterparts in Muscat on the sidelines of OCA General Assembly.

Pres. Rouhani receives credentials of 7 new envoys (+Details)

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday received copies of credentials of the new ambassadors of seven countries to Tehran.

Iran registers 7,704 new COVID-19 infections, 223 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,702 COVID-19 infections and 223 deaths due to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Dual citizens not allowed to be Presidential candidates

According to a bill ratified by the Iranian Parliament, candidates with dual citizenship can not register for taking part in Presidential elections.

Iranian rep. elected as new chair of APT management committee

Iran’s representative in the Asia Pacific Telecommunity has been elected as the new chairman of the APT’s management committee.

SPND budget increased by 256 percent: defense min.

Iranian Minister of Defense announced a 256 percent increase in the budget of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND).

Iran, Yemen discuss coop. on urban development

Iran's ambassador to Yemen and the Yemeni deputy minister of Public Works and Roads discussed the reconstruction of the facilities of Yemen destroyed by the Saudi coalition.

