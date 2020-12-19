Iranian official to Europeans: 'Walk in EU corridors to find terrorists'

The head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights has strongly condemned the resolution adopted by the European Union against Iran.

Tehran, Moscow confer on JCPOA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali discussed at a meeting the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

Leader agrees with extending time for reviewing FATF bills

The Public Relations of the Expediency Council announced in a statement of Fri. that in a response to the President's request, the Leader of the Revolution has agreed with an extension of the time for reviewing the FATF bills.

Golmohammadi expects ACL final to be ‘exciting’ match

Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi believes that Saturday’s match between his team and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai will be an ‘exciting encounter’.

Iran, Oman discuss ways to expand academic coop.

Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman have held a meeting to discuss the status of cooperation in the field of higher education.

Tehran-Moscow relations very important, strategic

Iran's Ambassador to Moscow describes Tehran-Moscow ties as very important and strategic.

Iran COVID update: 7,121 infections, 178 deaths in 24h

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry, the declining trend of COVID-19 infections and deaths is continuing.

'Joint defense industry can unite Muslim world'

The Chairman of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces believes that creating a common defense industry can improve Muslims' unity in the world.

JCPOA revival does not require new document

Reacting to the remarks of the IAEA Director-General about the reversibility of Iran's nuclear obligations, Ambassador Gharibabadi said the revival of the JCPOA does not require a separate document.

