Developing ties with Afghanistan to expand regional security

Head of UNAMA Liaison Office in Tehran said that sustainable development and increase of the level of economic cooperation between Tehran and Kabul will provide security in the region.

US imposes sanctions on two Iranian nationals

US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on two Iranian nationals on Monday.

Tehran keen on expanding Persian languages courses in Italy

Deputy Director of Iran's CISSC and first secretary of the Cultural and Press Section of the Italian Embassy in Tehran discussed the expansion of Persian language courses in Italian Universities.

Indigenizing petchem catalysts to ease surge in production

As the Iranian economy is moving away from reliance on external sources towards self-sufficiency, many of the country’s economic sectors are taking serious measures for meeting their technological needs from domestic sources.

Iranians repelled over 444 imposed wars throughout history

Iranian Foreign Minister said that all Iranians have together repelled over 444 wars imposed on them throughout history.

Iranian girls at intl. weightlifting c'ships for 1st time

Iran's junior girls are to participate in the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships for the first time in the history of the country.

Territorial integrity important for Iran: Rouhani

Stating that territorial integrity is important for Iran, President Rouhani said that given his knowledge of Erdogan, he unlikely meant to insult Iran's territorial integrity.

Borrel says EU should find ways to return US to JCPOA

The European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should find a way with the Biden administration to return the US to its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran records 7,501 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The coronavirus has infected 7,501 people and claimed 251 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

