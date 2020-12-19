  1. Culture
Pitching session held in ‘Cinema Verite’

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The Pitching session held in the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite”.

Concurrent with the “Cinema Verite”, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is seeking to support the documentary production projects with creative, economic, pure moments and the ability to be present in the international arena.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

