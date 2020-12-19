Iris Ng says documentary should be faithful to reality

Documentaries' filming is quite different with stories', Ng said in her class.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" kicked off virtually in Tehran on December 15, and will last for eight days.

Control of a situation plays a key role in filming documentaries, she noted adding that the more a documentary is under control, the more distant it will be from reality.

She went on to say that real situations, reconstruction of the real scenes, and the way the interviews are involved in documentaries are the key elements in making such films.

About her works, Ng says that she uses natural light at her interviews because she wants to let people feel they have sat beside someone to listen to some honest words.

As she believes, the obstacles between spectator and documentary should be removed as much as possible.

The difference between filming a documentary or a story depends on making a balance between the ways of controlling a situation or deciding how much the mentioned issues play role in the film, she stressed.

Due to the pandemic, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually.

Reportedly, 894 films have been submitted to different sections of the international festival.

Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam is the secretary of the international festival.

