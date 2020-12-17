Moqaddam describes Sheikholeslami as a capable documentarian

Addressing the ceremony, director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, described Sheikholeslami as a capable documentarian.

Commenting on the festival which is being held totally online, Hamidi-Moqaddam said, "It had never happened that there was no one in the hall at the opening of the Cinema Verite and we speak to the cyberspace audience. This is a new world that has opened up to us. This is a new and inevitable world."

He continued, "Online screening of films has affected the world, and film analysts and commentators say that from next year and mid-2021, at the same time as the Cannes Film Festival, film festivals will enter a new era."

"Given the fascinating experience of the online world, many did not know whether they enjoyed this way of showing films at the festival. It was not a collective experience, but it was another good pleasure and experience. Many filmmakers told us after the first day of the festival that it was strange that we were able to watch seven films in one day. Or someone would say that I used my time well and watched a short movie in the car. Well, these are the new features that online space has given us."

Sheikholeslami was born in 1363 and has been graduated from Cinema School in London.

So far, she has produced and organized several TV series and documentaries. Sheikholeslami also won several awards from different film festivals in Iran, Finland, etc.

The "Cinema Verite” opened in Tehran on Tuesday.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

Directed by Hamidi-Moqaddam, the Iranian festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises short, mid-length, and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in a non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

