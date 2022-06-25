  1. Sports
Iran students shine at Asian Chess Champ. for Disabled

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Some Iranian university students have displayed good performances at Asian Junior Online Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities.

Abolfazl Kazemian Eski ranked second and Armin Rahmatpour also from Iran finished third in the tournament.

The event kicked off on June 24 and is scheduled to wrap up on June 26.

The Asian Junior Online Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities is an open individual tournament in an online format for junior chess players born on or after 1st January 2002 who belong to any of the three disability categories (visually impaired, hearing impaired, and physically disabled).

