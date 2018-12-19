FIDE, Iran’s Chess Federation discuss boosting coop.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a host of issues, including the avenues for expanding collaborations in multiple aspects.

The visit comes just two weeks after the World Chess Federation (aka FIDE) and Asian Chess Federation reached an agreement to join Iranian representatives to three FIDE committees, namely the regulations, women, and referees committees.

With 188 member federations, FIDE is among the biggest sports organizations in the world.

Iranian players have shown an outstanding presence in international competitions during the past years. According to the latest FIDE ratings, in the ranking of countries, Iran moved one place up compared to last month with 2555 points, sitting in the 25th place.

The ranking is measured by the average rating of the country's top 10 players. The chess grandmaster, Parham Maghsoodloo stands at the world’s 4th place with 2,688 points in the juniors’ standard category. Another teen player, Alireza Firouzja (2607) stands in 12th spot in the same category.

MR/4489450