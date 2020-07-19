Iran announces lineup for FIDE Online Olympiad

Given the successful holding of different chess competitions online since the outbreak hit the world, FIDE also decided to hold an online Olympiad from July 22 to August 30.

The Iranian national team includes Parham Maghsoodloo, Ehsan Ghaem Maghami, Mohammad Amin Tabatabaie, Pouya Idani, and Arian Gholami in men’s category and Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, Mobina Alinasab, Anahita Zahedifar, Anousha Mahdian, and Motahare Asadi in women’s category.

The Online Olympiad is a national team event in which all federations affiliated to FIDE have the right to participate. The teams for each match will consist of six players: two Open, two Women, one Open Under-20, and one Girls Under-20. Each team can also have up to six reserve players, one for each position.

MAH/V3: 1696904