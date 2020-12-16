Araghchi dismisses claim on contact with Biden’s rep. in Oman

In a note on Tuesday, Araghchi explained the details of his recent visit to Oman and called the speculations about meeting with the new US president's representative in Oman a fantasy.

“After a two-day trip to Kabul, I had a four-hour trip to Oman on Monday to hold the 7th Joint Strategic Consultative Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Oman,” he said.

He described the trip as “intensive and very useful,” adding, “Among the countries of the Persian Gulf, Iran's relations with Oman have always had a special feature and importance.”

Referring to rumors circulating in social media regarding contact with US officials, the diplomat said, "The storytellers who talk about imaginary meetings do not seem to have a clear understanding of the current situation.”

Following Araghchi's visit to Oman, some media outlets claimed that meeting with the new US president's representative was among the Iranian deputy foreign minister’s trip to the Arab neighbor.

This is while Iran had previously dismissed similar rumors.

Back in November, the New York Times claimed that Araghchi had tried to pass on to Biden’s advisers through intermediaries Tehran’s insistence that the United States return to Iran deal unconditionally before any talks resume.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry immediately denied the claim, saying the report was completely made-up. The ministry said that no direct or indirect contact had been made between Tehran and the Biden camp.

